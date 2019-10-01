Suspect identified after unprovoked attack in La Crosse

A suspect has been identified after an unprovoked attack at the La Crosse Rudy’s Drive In location.

La Crosse Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Gerald Pemberton, who currently has a warrant out for his arrest that was issued on Monroe County.

Officials say Pemberton will likely be referred to La Crosse County Court for felony substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

The unprovoked attack took place on Sept. 22, when an employee was arriving to work early in the morning and was attacked, according to police.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gerald Pemberton, please contact Sgt. Jon Wenger at 608-789-7214 and reference #19-45788.

