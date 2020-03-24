Suspect in Janesville homicide captured in Tennessee

The suspect in a Janesville homicide last January has been captured in Tennessee.

According to the Janesville Police Dept., agents with the U.S. Marshals Service captured Corvaise Weaver on Monday in Jackson, Tennessee, which is west of Nashville. The 24-year-old Joliet, Illinois, man is now awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

Weaver was wanted in connection with the death of James C. Chestnut III, who was shot on January 5 during a party at a Janesville home, in the 600 block of West Racine Street. Officers found the 40-year-old, who also hails from Joliet, shot once in the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to police, the shooting occurred after an argument broke out between the two men and became so heated the pair ended up going outside. Investigators believe Chestnut had been dating one of Weaver's relatives and noted the pair were at a house, they said, was known for “drug activity.”

