Suspect in Milwaukee acid attack a veteran, suffered PTSD

A man suspected of throwing acid on another man in Milwaukee has been identified as a military veteran, with family members saying he suffered from post-traumatic stress.

Police haven't identified the man, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says he is 61-year-old Clifton A. Blackwell. The paper cited police arrest records and reported his mother Jacqueline Blackwell said her son has been under the care of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Milwaukee.

His brother, 63-year-old Arthur Blackwell of Evergreen, Colorado, told The Associated Press on Monday that Blackwell "was not a confrontational person." He says his brother served nearly four years in the U.S. Marines.

State court records show Blackwell was convicted in a 2006 Rusk County case of false imprisonment and pointing a gun at a person. Details aren't available online, but the Journal Sentinel reported the case involved Blackwell confronting men who had come onto his farm property tracking a deer.

