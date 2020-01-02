Madison man facing trial for allegedly shooting, killing Dodgeville man

The man charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old Dodgeville man is bound for trial Thursday.

Marcus Hamilton Jr., 20, was charged with first degree reckless homicide, among other charges, in the death Gunnar T.G. Holum in December of 2019.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Madison. Holum soon after passed away.

A date for Hamilton’s trial has not been set.

Also on Thursday the man accused of being Hamilton’s getaway driver in the crime was in court for a preliminary hearing. Brandon Hernandez was arrested on a count of harboring and aiding a felon.

