Suspect inappropriately touches 13-year-old girl while walking home from school

Madison police are searching for a man who inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from Toki Middle School.

The young girl was walking Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Westbrook Lane when a man approached. He told the girl he was 16 years old, started walking with her and made casual conversation.

The girl says when he was about to leave, he asked for a hug. When she didn’t consent, he hugged her anyway. He then touched her inappropriately, police say.

The girl immediately went home and told her parents.

She described the suspect as about 5'8", thin build, with light stubble on his upper lip. He was wearing a blue Chicago Bears type jacket with orange sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes. She thought he looked more like 20-years-old than 16, and she indicated she does not know him.

In a letter to parents, Toki Middle School Principal Kyle Walsh said that police will be providing extra patrol officers in the area where the incident happened.

"We know that any situation like this is cause for concern for both parents and students. This is an important opportunity to remind your children of important safety precautions," Walsh wrote in the letter.

Walsh asks parents to remind their children to:

- Never respond to strangers when you are alone.

- Stay with friends whenever possible.

- Report suspicious incidents to a trusting adult.

- Never accept gifts/food/candy from someone you don’t know.

- Never accept rides.

- Be alert to similar incidents, especially in the identified area.

"We also want you to know that our school staff are here to provide any support your child may need. If you need extra support, please contact us," according to Walsh.