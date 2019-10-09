Suspect placed hidden cameras in dressing rooms at Mall of America

Bloomington Police identified a suspect they say placed hidden cameras in dressing rooms at popular teen clothing stores at the Mall of America, KARE11 reports

A search warrant spells out the allegations against the 41-year-old Elk River man, who allegedly told investigators he did it for "the thrill," KARE11 reports.

KARE11 reports the search warrant filed detail how employees at Hollister and Forever 21 at the Mall of America discovered four hidden cameras, two at each store, between March and July of 2019. These cameras were mounted inside elaborately built containers designed to look like electrical boxes and attached to the dressing room walls with tape.