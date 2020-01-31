Suspect pulls gun on driver at Madison intersection

"I was so scared. I thought I would die." That's how a 49-year-old Madison woman described to police the moment Thursday night when a man pointed a gun at her while she was driving.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman was "shaken" as she talked to investigators.

She told them a car started tailgating her around 10:30 p.m. as she was exiting West Beltline Highway onto S. Gammon Road. When she stopped at a red light at the Mineral Point intersection, the car allegedly pulled alongside her.

That's when a heavily tinted window of the late model Infiniti rolled down and a man in the front passenger seat allegedly pointed the gun at her.

She described him to investigators as a white man, between 18-24 years old, with short blond hair. He was wearing a black jacket at the time.