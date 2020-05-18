Suspect reportedly kills himself during struggle with Caledonia police officer

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the death of a man who reportedly killed himself Monday morning during a struggle with a Caledonia police officer.

According to the DOJ, the officer, whose name was not released was trying to apprehend the suspect when the situation escalated. As the two fought, the suspect purportedly took a gun from his waistband and turned it on himself.

The individual, who was also not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the confrontation have been placed on leave, per department policy.

The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigation is leading on the case with help from the agency’s Office of Crime Services. Investigators noted that everyone with the police department has been cooperative.

When the DOJ investigation ends, DCI will turn over its findings to the Racine County District Attorney who will decide if charges are warranted.

