MPD: Suspect follows and then tackles woman in downtown Madison

Madison police are investigating after a woman reported a man followed and then tackled her in the city’s downtown.

Police say it happened in the 100-500 block of East Main Street Sunday around 9:45 p.m.

The victim says as she was walking around the Capital she noticed the suspect following her.

The victim eventually confronted the suspect by asking him "Are you following me?" The suspect lunged at the victim and they both fell to the ground.

The victim screamed and yelled at the suspect and he ran along East Main Street.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30's, about 5'08-5'10, with some facial hair. The suspect reportedly was wearing dark pants, a black t-shirt and carrying a backpack.

