Suspect with gun shot and killed by Milwaukee police

Officials are investigating a shots fired call that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 1 a.m. Monday morning, they responded to a shots fired call. When they got to the scene, officers claim they saw the suspect, who they were told was armed, and tried to give them commands. Officers said the suspect ran away.

During that chase, police said the person pulled out a gun, and three officers started shooting, killing that person.

A gun was found at the scene, but the person killed has not been identified.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by the Greenfield Police Department, is conducting the investigation.