Suspected car thief caught after "high-risk" traffic stop

The Madison Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Monday after an officer spotted an SUV known to be stolen.

According to its incident report, Anthony C. Hudson was taken into custody and booked into the Dane County jail on a count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Hudson's arrest comes after a "high-risk traffic stop" around 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Gilman Street.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the officer noticed the vehicle after seeing it on the department's "Hot Sheet."