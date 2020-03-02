Suspected drug dealer arrested at Madison hotel

A suspected drug dealer allegedly had a handgun tucked into his pants and cocaine on him when he was arrested last week at a Madison hotel, according to the Madison Police Department.

Danny D. Turner had been the target of an ongoing investigation into the heroin and cocaine trade in Dane County, MPD’s incident report noted. He was captured Thursday morning outside of a hotel on High Crossing Rd.

The 38-year-old Sun Prairie man allegedly punched one of the officers and fought with several others while they were taking him into custody. He was booked into the Dane County jail on counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, along with multiple drug counts.

MPD spokesperson Joel Despain said, following Turner’s arrest, officers searched the home where he had been staying, two hotel rooms, and two vehicles.

The Sun Prairie Police Department and Dance County Sheriff’s Office both teamed up with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force on the investigation.

