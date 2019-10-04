Suspected drug dealer arrested on Madison's East Side

A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a search warrant was served at a home on Pinewood Court.

According to the Madison Police Department, Tawan Miller was the subject of a Dane County Narcotics Task Force investigation and was arrested after leaving a Pinewood Court Apartment at 2 p.m. Thursday.

After the apartment was searched, three handguns, nearly $2,000 and cocaine base were seized.

Miller was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of cocaine - 6 counts, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, and a parole hold.