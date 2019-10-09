Suspected drug dealer arrested on Madison's South Side

A 33-year-old man on Madison's South Side was arrested Tuesday morning by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the Madison Police Department, Charles L. Nance, Sr. was arrested as he left his apartment on the 2100 block of Pike Drive at 9:46 a.m.

After searching his apartment, police officers found a handgun, more than $6,500 cash, cocaine and methamphetamines.

Nance was arrested for delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine powder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine base, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.