Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into Portage hospital

A man has been arrested after crashing his pickup truck into a hospital in Portage.

According to the Portage Police Department, first responders got a call just after 1 a.m. Thursday about an incident at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. When they got to the scene, they found a pickup truck had crashed into the front doors of Divine Savior Hospital.

Officers said 70-year-old Raymond Wade was behind the wheel, and was allegedly driving drunk. Wade was arrested for his fifth OWI and a violation of a state health order.

Luckily, no one was injured, but the crash did affect the hospital's ability to treat patients. That has since been cleared, and Divine Savior Hospital remains open an able to treat patients.