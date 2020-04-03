Suspected fake cop pulls over car to ask driver about being out during "Safer at Home" order

The Milton Police Department is warning people about a man apparently impersonating a police officer who pulled over a driver and started asking why the individual was out, given the state’s “Safer at Home” order.

The driver told investigators the stop happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on South Janesville Street, near the Milton House. The possible impersonator was driving a vehicle that looked like a Ford Crown Victoria with lettering or striping on it. The car also had a spotlight as well as red and blue lights on the dashboard.

The individual was wearing a police-style six-pointed hat and dark clothing. He had a silver badge on his shirt and handcuffs hanging from his shoulder. After asking why the driver wasn’t home, the suspected impersonator asked for his driver’s license. He handed it back after a short conversation and told the driver to go home.

He was described as a white man, in his early to mid 30’s, standing 5’9” tall, with no facial hair nor glasses.

Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt took the opportunity to remind people law enforcement officers will not stop drivers because of the “Safer at Home” order to make them justify being out. He added that anyone who is suspicious about being stopped can go to safe, well-lit location and call 911 to confirm the stop.

The Milton Police Department is actively seeking tips regarding this crime. If you have any information, please call the Milton Police Department through the Rock County 911 Communications Center at (608)757-2244 or call Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.

