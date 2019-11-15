Suspected gunman in Southern California high school shooting dies

The student who opened fire at his Southern California high school on his 16th birthday, killing two students and injuring three others before shooting himself in the head, died Friday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said, NBC News reports

He "was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, when he succumbed to his injuries," officials said in a statement.

"His mother was present at the time of his passing," they said.

Earlier Friday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the Thursday morning attack appeared to have been planned, but, "it still remains a mystery why."

"We know it was a planned attack," he said Friday. "It was deliberate."

The suspected gunman, identified by multiple law enforcement officers as Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, pulled a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from his backpack in the quad area of Saugus High School and opened fire, according to officials.

The first reports of the shooting were logged at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, they said.

The suspect had been dropped off at school by his mother, the sheriff said. He was standing by himself, walked to the quad area, dropped his backpack and started firing, striking random targets, Villanueva said.

He cleared a malfunction with the weapon and was able to squeeze off several shots, all within 16 seconds, the sheriff said. He "seemed very familiar with firing the weapon," he said.