Second suspect arrested after teens chased by police

An 18-year-old was arrested after leading Madison police on a high-speed chase on the east side Monday afternoon.

The second suspect, 18-year-old Perion R. Carreon of Madison, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and bail jumping.

Police said the teen was driving a stolen van, and sped away from police on Sprecher Road -- traveling more than 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. The driver blew through stop signs and a red light before crashing into a stop sign at the intersection of Cottontail Trail and East Buckeye Road.

The 18-year-old passenger was still on the loose, but turned himself into police on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.