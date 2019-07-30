Suspects break into Madison home, steal items and a BMW

A burglar appears to have been able to enter a Madison home and steal a bundle of items and a BMW late Tuesday night, according to Madison police.

Police say suspects got into an unlocked BMW at a residence in the 1300 block Manassas Trail.

Police say suspects used a garage opener in the vehicle to get into the garage, and then entered the house through a door.

Police say the suspect swiped a purse and a messenger bag, containing items including a laptop computer, credit cards and the keys to the BMW – which was was also stolen.