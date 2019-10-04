Sheriff's office investigating 2 Dane Co. home invasions

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is urging people to lock their vehicles and homes after two home invasions Friday morning.

Authorities said suspects entered a home on CTH TT in the Town of York at 2:25 a.m.after they obtained keys from an unlocked vehicle. Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said a purse and two sets of vehicle keys were taken. They were found inside a stolen vehicle in Madison. The vehicle was stolen from Sun Prairie.

Multiple thefts from vehicles and homes in Marshall were also reported.

The second home invasion happened on Powers Avenue in Blooming Grove at 4:45 a.m. Schaffer said a suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door and stole a cell phone. Other homes and apartments nearby were also broken into around the same time.

The sheriff's office stresses homeowners need to lock and secure their vehicles and homes. Schaffer said the suspects are swarming neighborhoods looking for easy targets. She adds several guns were stolen during similar burglaries throughout the county, and the suspects could be armed.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help to catch these thieves. If you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately. For those with home video systems, save and share anything suspicious with authorities.