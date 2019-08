Police are looking for suspects after a woman was robbed of her wallet at her Madison apartment Friday afternoon.

Madison police say the 54-year-old woman was returning to her apartment in the 2700 block of McDivitt Road when two young men approached.

Police say the men pushed their way into the building and shoved her against a wall. The men then took her wallet and sprinted off.

Officers and a K-9 dog investigated but did not find the suspects.