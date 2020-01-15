Suspects steal car, try using credit cards belonging to victim

Madison police are investigating after two suspects stole a vehicle on the west side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police they were unloading their vehicle after shopping and left the garage door open with their keys and personal belongings inside the vehicle at 3:41 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department blotter.

Approximately thirty minutes later, the spouse arrived home and noted that the vehicle was missing, according to the department.

The suspected men then attempted to use the victim's credit cards at a local shopping mall. Police are still investigating.