Suspicious package in Rock Co. turns out to be 2 lbs of 'high grade' cannabis

A suspicious package that arrived in Rock County turned out to be two pounds of "high grade" cannabis shipped from California, authorities say.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says they received a tip from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police on Monday regarding a suspicious package that was from California and on route to Rock County.

On that same day, deputies discovered the package at a facility before the package was sent to its next destination in the county.

With the help of a search warrant and a police K-9, deputies cracked open the suspicious package and found two pounds of what they call "high grade" marijuana.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating, according to a release from Sheriff Troy Knudson.