Swastika written outside Grainger Hall, UW-Madison investigating

The UW-Madison is investigating after someone wrote a swastika at the entrance of Grainger Hall Thursday.

The university informed students and staff in a letter Thursday that they received a report that a swastika had been written on a column at the entrance of University Avenue and Park Street.

"The Wisconsin School of Business and University of Wisconsin–Madison condemn the use of this hateful symbol. We value a diverse community where all members are able to participate fully as students and employees. This includes feeling safe, welcomed, valued, and supported," according to a release.

UWPD is investigating and UW Facilities Planning & Management has removed the graffiti.

"We are sorry to have to relay this unfortunate information during an already difficult time. We understand that an incident such as this may impact you," the release states.