Swastikas sprayed on more than 100 graves in Jewish cemetery in France

French police have launched an investigation after suspects sprayed Nazi swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti on over 100 graves in a Jewish cemetery.

CNN reports that it happened in the city of near Strasbourg, France.

According to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner:

“I want to say to those who think they can come here in the middle of the night and tarnish the memory of those who are buried here. Tarnish the memory of our French republic … I want to tell them that we will not leave them alone and our means will be mobilized to follow up and act on this.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the incident, CNN reports: “Anti-Semitism is a crime and we will fight it, in Westhoffen, and everywhere, until our dead can sleep in peace.”

