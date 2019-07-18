'Swatting' call leads to large police presence at west-side condo

Madison police said a large response of officers to a condominium on the west side was prompted by a "swatting" call placed in Texas.

Officials said a "large number of officers" responded to the condo just off of Tree Lane around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after dispatch received a call from someone claiming to be the mother of an adult daughter who was threatening suicide in the condo. The caller said the daughter was in the bathroom with a gun.

Responding officers said they had nearby neighbors leave their homes or shelter in place.

Police made several attempts to communicate with anyone inside the condo, including loud verbal commands for occupants to come outside.

When they received no response, MPD said they were about to call SWAT and bring in a crisis negotiator, when the condo owner arrived home.

The condo owner told police her adult daughter was fine, and lived in another state. Police were able to verify the information. The owner said her daughter had recently broken up with someone who "could be vindictive."

Madison police said they later determined the call was placed in Texas.