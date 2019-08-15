Sweet Corn Festival kicks off in Sun Prairie with parade and corn on Saturday

The annual Sweet Corn Festival kicked off in Sun Prairie Thursday with a parade featuring first responders, local groups, students and other members of the community.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce says more than 100,000 people from across the Midwest are expected to attend this weekend’s festival.

The festival runs from Aug. 15 through Aug. 18 at Angell Park off of highways 19 and N.

But remember – the only day you can buy and eat Wisconsin-grown sweet corn is Saturday, Aug. 17 between 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for $8.00 per tote box or $2.00 per single ear.

There are over 80 tons of corn to be eaten, organizers say.



