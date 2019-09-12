Sweet and Strong: Wisconsin Dells honors community leader

Heather Field-Sweet lived in Wisconsin Dells for 48 years, and was a champion for cancer research in the community.

In August, she was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Friends, family, and the community rallied behind her for weeks, wearing purple ribbons and using purple lights on their front door steps to let Field-Sweet know the community supported her.

Friends and family planned to meet Thursday night to shoot a video for Field-Sweet with messages of hope and support. Instead, the community gathered to remember their friend, daughter, sister, wife, and friend after she died early Thursday morning.

Friends described Field-Sweet as a positive beacon and represented the people who called Wisconsin Dells home.

Field-Sweet organized the Pink Partini at the outlet mall in Wisconsin Dells. It featured models and cancer survivors, a silent auction, and raffle to raise funds for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.