Sweltering heat inches closer to Wisconsin

Afternoon temperatures are now widely into the 90s and expected to remain there through the weekend. Heat index values will exceed 100 degrees for several days. The most dangerous stretch of heat will be Thursday-Saturday.

A saving grace could be some scattered showers and storms that pop up each and every day. Of more concern, is a potential line of strong to severe storms late Wednesday and early Thursday. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and large hail along with torrential downpours.

