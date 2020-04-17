Switzerland projects American flag onto mountain to show solidarity during pandemic

Switzerland is showing solidarity with the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country projected a massive American flag across one of its most prestigious mountains, the Matterhorn, in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all in this together," posted the Zermatt Matterhorn account on Facebook.

This isn't the first time. Last Month, the Matterhorn was blanketed red with the hashtag #hope.