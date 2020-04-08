TDS donates $25K to Second Harvest Food Bank

TDS Telecommunications said it donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.

In a press release from TDS Wednesday, a company spokesperson said the donation is part of a total of $65,000 in donations to food banks across the country.

"The call to help has never been greater and TDS wants to do what we can to feed America now by giving back to the communities we serve," said TDS President and CEO Jim Butman. "Food banks across the country are seeing huge increases in demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and TDS wants to help those organizations who are serving those in need."

Food banks use monetary donations to purchase food products in bulk or at wholesale prices, which provides more meals.

TDS also donated $10,000 each to food banks in Tennessee, Oregon, Utah and North Carolina.