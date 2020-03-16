TDS to offer free broadband to qualifying individuals, families during outbreak

A local internet provider plans to offer free broadband access for 60 days to low-income individuals or families with children or college students to help support them during the coronavirus outbreak.

“During this difficult time, we want to ensure those who cannot afford broadband services have the essential access they need,” TDS senior vice president of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen said.

Anyone hoping to sign up will need to provide documentation to prove they are eligible for qualifying programs.

More information is available by calling 1-888-287-8156.

