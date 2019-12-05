T.J. Watt takes home November Defensive Player of the Month honors

Wisconsin-native T.J. Watt has been terrorizing offensive lines in the NFL all year - and last month he took it to another level, earning the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Defensive Player of the Month honors.

The one-time Wisconsin Badger standout, and little brother to the similarly abbreviated J.J. Watt, logged six and a half sacks, 16 tackles, including 11 solo stops, as well as nine quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, according to the Steelers.

And, while Player of the Month honors are certainly well deserved, Watt's teammates see bigger ones coming.

“He’ll probably win Defensive Player of the Year,” said fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree. “He’s phenomenal. Smart player. Always anticipates what is going to happen. We feed off of him. T.J.’s a great player. It’s been great seeing him grow.”

The Steelers point out that big November puts Watt well ahead of the pace to break the team's single season sack record, set by James Harrison, who tallied 16 in 2008.