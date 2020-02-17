TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes all NB lanes on I-39/90 in Janesville

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes on I-39/30 at Highway 26 in Janesville Monday evening.

WisDOT's camera at the interstate and Highway 14, showing the crash Monday evening (Source: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

The Janesville Police Department says westbound ramps to I-90 in Janesville are currently closed.

Northbound I-90 traffic is now being routed onto Highway 14/ Humes Road west to Highway 51.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said on Facebook that semi trucks are involved in the crash.

Delays are to be expected and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible, according to police.

