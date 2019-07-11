TRAFFIC ALERT: Power line across Green Co. highway diverts traffic

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) -- Traffic is being diverted in Green County for a power line laying across State Highway 11/81.
State Highway 11 is closed in both directions at Wisconsin 69.
Authorities say the downed power line was reported around Noon on Thursday.
Green County deputies are on the scene helping to divert traffic. They recommend the following detour:
- WESTBOUND STH 11/81: will exit at STH 59 and go westbound through the City of Monroe or onto CTH DR and go north on STH 69 from there.
- EASTBOUND: will exit at CTH N interchange and go through the city of Monroe and then exit at the 6th Street ramps back onto STH 11/81 per the Highway Department.