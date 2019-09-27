TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound Beltline closure planned Friday night

The westbound lanes of US 12/18 entering from the I-39/90 interchange will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Westbound Beltline traffic will be detoured North on the Interstate to WIS 30 and south on US 51/Stoughton Road. The northbound I-39/90 ramp to westbound US12/18 and the westbound ramp to I39/90 will also be closed during the closure.

Construction work and closures are weather dependent and subject to change. If work is postponed the closures and detour will occur on Sunday, Sept. 29 during the same time.