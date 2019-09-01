TSA reverses decision on banning Star Wars-themed Coke bottles

The force seems to have been with Star Wars fans this time. The Transportation Security Administration has reversed its decision to ban Star Wars-themed Coca-Cola bottles from flights.

Disney sells the bottles exclusively at Star Wars Lands in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida.

TSA banned the souvenirs from carry-on and checked bags on Wednesday, stating that they looked like replica explosives.

The TSA said Friday the bottles can be allowed as a carry-on item, but they must be empty. That's because the bottles are larger than 3.4 ounces.

If you want to leave the souvenir unopened, the TSA says they will allow the soda to be placed in checked baggage.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.