Taco Bell closes dining room, posts note about unreliable employees after workers skip shifts

Fairlawn, Ohio Taco Bell was forced to close its dining room this weekend after some of its employees didn’t show up for work.

A note was posted in the window stating that the closure happened because some of the store’s workers didn’t show up.

This happened at the Taco Bell on West Market Street in Fairlawn.

As it states in the note, the store did not turn away customers but instead asked them to use the drive-thru window.

Taco Bell management say the dining room will re-open Monday.