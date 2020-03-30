Taco Tuesday: Taco Bell's giving out free tacos this Tuesday

Taco Tuesday is taking on a whole new meaning this coming Tuesday.

On March 31, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Loco taco to everyone in America. Drive-thru guests will receive a free beef nacho cheese Doritos Loco Taco. There is no purchase necessary.

Taco Bell’s CEO says it is a wat to thank everyone for showing up in the communities. It’s one of many initiatives underway to promote COVID-19 safety for both employees and customers.

The Mexican fast food chain is also donating one million dollars to “No Kid Hungry,” a national campaign to end hunger.

The timing is important with some kids missing government lunch programs because schools are closed.

Taco Bell customers can help by rounding up the total on their meal receipts to support the organization.

Taco Bell expects to give away at least one million tacos, but the deal is not available for delivery. And, it’s only good while supplies last.