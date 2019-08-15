SWAT called in for standoff situation in north Madison

Law enforcement has called in tactical resources to a home in north Madison after a gunshot was fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shot fired in the backyard of a home on the 4000 block of Monona Drive.

Officers established a perimeter around the house and began attempts to speak to a 52-year-old man suspected of firing the gunshot, but so far, their attempts have gone unanswered.

Police say the man is considered a threat and SWAT is coming to negotiate with him.

Additional tactical resources are being called into the area to help with the situation. Monona Drive between Cottage Grove Road and Buckeye Road is closed to through traffic for the time being.

We will update this story with any new information.