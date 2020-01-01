Tactical situation in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department said a tactile situation is happening in the 100 block of Hamilton Place. According to authorities, any residents around the area should remain indoors.
Is you live in the 100 block of Hamilton and you have not been contacted by law enforcement please shelter in place.— Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) January 1, 2020