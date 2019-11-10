Tail waggin’ good time at the Wisconsin Dog Fair

An event sure to make your tail wag: Sunday marked the 31st annual Wisconsin Dog Fair held at the Alliant Energy Center.

The fair showcased more than 120 different dog breeds, 100 vendors and demonstrations on everything from basic obedience to police dog training.

People and their four legged friends were able to learn more about different kinds of dogs and how to keep them safe and well-trained.

“People really want to know about dogs. And we have a lot of rescue groups here too. So people think maybe they want to get a Collie or a German Shepherd, and then they meet and greet and talk to the breeders, and then they might find out they don’t want a herding dog,” says Joan Mrkvicka, co-chair of the Wisconsin Dog Fair. “Maybe they can find a different breed that they can go to … that’s better for their family.”

All the proceeds for the event go toward the Badger Kennel Club, and other organizations that work to prevent animal abuse.

