Head to the EAA Grounds in Oshkosh on July 22nd through July 28th for AirVenutre, the World's Greatest Aviation Celebration.

More than 10,000 aircraft will make their way to the area throughout the week.

To mark the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11, astronauts Michael Collins and Joe Engle will be attending and share their memories from the landing on the moon.

Dick Knapinski from EAA spoke with NBC15's Gabriella Rusk about what to expect this year.