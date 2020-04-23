Taking Flight: Birds & Climate Change

As we inch further into the month of April, signs of spring become more and more common. From plants springing back to life, sweet smells of flowers, to birds flocking back. However, those chirps you hear could be in jeopardy.

Birds as a group are particularly sensitive to climate change and have been known to adapt to habitat threats by shifting their locations. But climate change is happening faster than at any other time in evolutionary history, and much of U.S. land is developed or agricultural, not hospitable for wildlife.

Audubon’s extensive research serves an important reminder that climate change is not only affecting rare or endangered bird species, but is affecting the iconic and familiar birds that represent our states and often appear in our own backyards and neighborhood parks. Audubon’s scientists studied the risks to 544 North American birds from climate change threats, including sea level rise, Great Lakes water level change, land development, and extreme weather events. Using this dataset, the team at Climate Central examined how state birds fared across 47 states and the District of Columbia (Delaware’s Blue Hen, Hawaii’s Nene, and Rhode Island’s Red Hen were not included in the analysis). Here’s what they found:

-In Wisconsin, the American Robbin faces additional threats from fire weather and extreme spring heat.

-The birds that represent Louisiana (Brown Pelican), Maryland (Baltimore Oriole), and the District of Columbia (Wood Thrush) all face five threats to their habitat and range from climate change.

-Georgia’s state bird, the Brown Thrasher, faces four threats, as does Oklahoma’s Scissor-tailed Flycatcher.

-Throughout the year, the state birds of 19 states face three simultaneous climate threats, and in 22 other states, state birds face two climate threats.

-Alaska’s Willow Ptarmigan and Pennsylvania’s Ruffed Grouse are both projected to lose much of their range—meaning they are shifting where they normally breed and find habitat. Under a 3.0°C of warming scenario they will struggle to survive in the states they now represent.

Heat waves can directly affect birds, killing baby birds and causing heat stress to adult birds, but can also affect reproduction, timing of breeding, and migration patterns. Similarly, droughts can lead to lower reproduction and survival rates. Heavy rain can dislodge nests and flood burrows, killing baby birds or leaving them vulnerable to predators. Sea level rise is likely to inundate sites that shore-nesting birds use to reproduce and can negatively impact wetlands and marshes that act as nurseries for wading birds and waterfowl. And while any single one of these threats can impact bird population, their combined influence could dramatically alter populations and their ecosystem biodiversity.

Those species that rely on more specific food sources or habitats face the greatest threats. For example, birds who thrive in boreal forests are among the most vulnerable, as these ecosystems are imperiled by warming temperatures. Perhaps not surprisingly, birds with more flexible diets and who have adapted to urbanization fare better. Many of these birds already visit our backyards and urban neighborhoods.

METHODOLOGY: Data for the state birds of 47 states and the District of Columbia were obtained from the National Audubon Society. The state birds of Delaware, Hawaii, and Rhode Island were not included in the Audubon’s study. Climate threats in both the summer and winter under a 3.0°C (5.4°F) warming scenario (relative to pre-industrial levels) were included in the analysis.

The NBC15 First Alert Weather App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.