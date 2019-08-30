Taking a closer look at truancy data in Wisconsin

Just showing up is often considered the first key to success. With school starting back up next week, school officials are hoping parents and students make it a point to get to class every single day.

Principal Brad Sturmer at Winskill Elementary School in Lancaster wants kids to come to school and to keep coming back.

“We want people to come into Lancaster schools and feel welcome but also we want our kids and teachers to feel safe,” said Sturmer.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), the latest numbers on truancy are from the 2015-2016 school year.

The Lancaster community school district had 861 students enrolled. Not a single student was considered habitually truant.

“There is no better place to live, in my opinion,” said Grant County Sheriff, Nate Dreckman.

Sheriff Dreckman says back in 2005, the Grant County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance to fine parents and/or students who were habitually truant. Habitually truant means five or more unexcused absences. The fines would be dished out as $169 for the first offense and $200.50 for the second offense.

“At a younger age, it really comes down to the parent. You have to have some way to hold people accountable,” said Sheriff Dreckman.

In the past two years, Dreckman says his office has issued five citations.

“And that just sends a little shockwave. ‘This is the law I know I need to be there’” added Sturmer.

Sturmer says fining families is a last resort. The county works with families to make sure kids are getting to class.

“We don’t want to punish kids. We want them to come to school,”

Other attendance numbers from DPI from the 2015-2016 school year:

Madison had 25,187 students enrolled in the district and 2,623 were habitually truant.

That’s 10.4% of all students.

Sun Prairie had 7,569 students enrolled in the district and 460 were habitually truant.

That’s 6.1% all students.

Beloit had 6,515 students enrolled in the district and 2,428 habitually truant. That’s 37.3% of all students.

Janesville had 9,645 students enrolled in the district and 1,342 were habitually truant. That’s 13.9% of all students.

For comparison, school districts with similar enrollment numbers to Lancaster include Cambridge and Belleville.

Cambridge had 794 students enrolled in the district and 45 were habitually truant. That’s 5.7% of all students.

Belleville had 903 students enrolled in the district and 17 were habitually truant. That’s 1.9% of all students.

Check with your local district to see if your municipality has a truancy law on the books. Under Wisconsin state law, parents or guardians can be found guilty of a misdemeanor if their child is not attending school. For the first offense, they could be fined up to $500 and or 30 days in jail.

