Taking care of hanging plants properly

Just like a human needs food and water to survive so does a plant. Hanging plants in particular require attention and care daily.

According to Josh Smith, gardening expert at Kopke's Greenhouse, weather is the big player when it comes to how often you water and feed hanging plants.

On sunnier days the hanging plants need to be watered completely with water dripping out the bottom of the pots. Smith said that is how someone can know that the soil is fully saturated.

Smith said the food for plants can be divided up day by day and added when someone waters the plants.

'Dead hanging' is a concern for hanging plants. Dead blooms can appear and require some tender, love and care. Smith said people can pick off the dead blooms whenever they see them appear and the plant will survive.