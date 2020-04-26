Taking virtual photos to spread hope amid a pandemic

A Cottage Grove photographer is taking virtual portraits free of charge, putting his skills to use to spread hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I like the idea of finding hope during a global pandemic," said photographer Patrick Stutz.

Stutz has seen the effects of the pandemic firsthand. The outbreak has forced his own business to a halt.

"We're not able to have people in the studios, we're not able to do shoots outdoors," Stutz explained.

However, Stutz wanted to keep sharing stories of how the pandemic was affecting people, so he got creative.

Instead of inviting people to his studio, he brought them in virtually through Zoom. Stutz used a projector to get the video from Zoom into a picture frame so he could take photos.

Stutz reached out to healthcare workers and first responders, asking everyone to share where they are finding hope.

"You have children who are saying, I love the fact that I can spend time with my parents. You have parents who are saying, it is so nice to be able to come home from work and be able to have a hot meal with my kids," Stutz said, adding those are just some of the reasons he heard from people.

Stutz named his project "Hope Defined," and he says people told him it has been therapeutic.

"I'm only talking to them for four, five minutes, and that alone has really made a difference for some people," he explained.

Angela McKeown, a nurse at UW Carbone Cancer Center, is one of those people.

"Our oncology patients, it's a really scary time when they're already immunocompromised," McKeown explained.

When the pandemic started, McKeown worried about her family and four kids.

"I have asthma, one of our kids has significant asthma, so I was worried I would bring something home to him," she said.

Now, McKeown is juggling working as a nurse, running another business and having her four kids all at home. Her husband is a teacher and is running classes at home.

When McKeown heard about Stutz's project, she jumped on board. She said it helped to hear how everyone is handling things.

"Listening to other people's stories that participated, I loved to listen to them," McKeown said.

The project has also given Stutz hope. For him, it is also something powerful to look back on when this is over.

"We are essentially creating the stories that people are going to be reflecting on 100 years from now," he explained.

Stutz will be hosting his second virtual photo session on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to get involved can send him a message, even during the session.

To see the final product from Stutz's first session, click here.