Taliesin Preservation sad about architecture school closing

The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing.

School officials announced Tuesday that the School of Architecture at Taliesin, which encompasses Wright properties in Wisconsin and Arizona, will close in June.

The school's governing board said in a statement the "gut-wrenching decision" was made after no agreement could be made with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep operating the school.

Taliesin Preservation Executive Director Carrie Rodamaker says they were shocked to learn the school would be closing.

"For us, it is going to be very sad. We are deeply sad not just for the students but for the faculty. We get to know everyone pretty well around here," Rodamaker said.

The school currently has 30 students. It will remain open for the spring semester. School officials say they are working on an agreement with Arizona State University's design school to allow those students' credits to transfer.

According to Taliesin Preservation, which runs Wright's historic property in Spring Green, Wis., the decision "comes as a surprise and we are beyond saddened for our friends and partners at the school."

According to the release from Taliesin Preservation:

At Taliesin Preservation, we realize how very important it is for us to carry on our mission of preserving the natural, built, and cultural environments, and conducting public education and programming at Wright’s Wisconsin home, Taliesin. Through our ongoing commitment, tens of thousands of guests each year will continue to be able to experience a laboratory for organic living - at the intersection of architecture, agriculture, nature, and culture.

We remain strengthened through our mission to carry on Wright’s legacy of an organic living mindset and ways to approach living that is ‘of a place’. Through our cultural and educational programming, we are committed to expanding the visibility of Taliesin and providing new opportunities for tourism and engagement around art, food, farm, nature, architecture, and community. Just as generations have before us, we continue to ask the question 'How could we live now?'"