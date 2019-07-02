Talking to kids about trauma

Three days after a shooting at Madison's Shake the Lake event, some parents who came with their families have voiced concern over their children's mental health.

Ben Eithun, the pediatric trauma manager, at American Family Children's Hospital said the most important thing is for parents to be honest with their kids.

"Kids are really perceptive. They've seen a lot of things whether it be they witnessed it or they've heard from family, friends, news," he said.

Madison's annual Shake the Lake is usually a family-friendly event. However, on Saturday evening, shots were fired after the fireworks show, sending people running and trying to protect their kids.

Eithun said parents need to acknowledge what happened and be straightforward answering their kids' questions.

"Kids are kids and when they ask a simple question, they’re looking for a simple answer, and so using age-appropriate discussion, things like ‘Yes it happened, it’s very scary, but you’re safe now, there were people who were there to help,'" he said.

After a traumatic event, kids might be irritable, have trouble sleeping or be clingy around their parents. Eithun said these symptoms are usually temporary, but if your child is still showing these symptoms several weeks later, it is a good idea to get professional help.

"If they're more severe, if they're having nightmares or outbursts, things like that, then contacting your primary care provider is the next step," Eithun said.

With the Fourth of July and more fireworks displays ahead, those could bring back traumatic memories for some kids who were at Shake the Lake on Saturday. Eithun said parents need to be aware of how their kids are doing and let children lead conversations about how they are feeling.

"Respect it and say, well maybe we can try again in a few years or we can talk about this again, but taking your cues from them to say, this isn't something that you should force them into," he said.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office is offering resources for families struggling to process Saturday's shooting. If you or your child needs to talk to a trauma specialist, call (608) 284-6908.