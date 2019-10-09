Tammy Baldwin honors grandfather, pioneer in UW-Madison enzyme research

Sen. Tammy Baldwin paid a special visit to Wisconsin’s Institute for Discovery in honor of her grandfather Wednesday.

The senator’s grandfather, David Green, studied at UW-Madison’s Enzyme Institute in the 1950s. His discoveries pioneered research students and facility study today.

Baldwin toured the lab and reminisced about her grandfather's passion for science.

"He was always thinking about the next experiment or talking about what he had discovered, and how he would go about publishing that. So that sort of rigor, that commitment to a calling, a quest, is something that I think rubbed off on me quite a bit,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin added that her grandfather's work inspired her to have a special interest in helping young researchers throughout her career in politics.

